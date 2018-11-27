Man sentenced to 30 years in connection to Batesburg home invasion and assault

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years for his role in a home invasion, attempted strangulation, and sexual assault of a 65-year-old woman.
Kadarian Rasheem Smith, 19, Smith entered a plea in Lexington County General Sessions Court to attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree burglary earlier today.
Circuit Court Judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. sentenced Smith to 30 years on each charge to be served concurrently.
On April 6, Smith knocked on the victim's door and forced his way into the residence.
Smith physically assaulted the victim by striking her in the face and placing his hands around her neck.
Smith then chocked the victim until she became unconscious.
According to officials, Smith dragged the victim 100 yards outside of her home, duct-taped the victim's mouth and sexually assaulted her.
The victim was left outside for several hours until she was discovered by a neighbor after daylight.
The victim was transported by EMS to Aiken Regional Hospital and underwent medical treatment for several days.
The victim's purse was stolen from her residence during the crime.
Smith admitted to assaulting the victim and dragging her outside in a recorded interview with investigators.
Smith led officials to the location in a wooded area behind his house where he hid the victim's purse.
At the sentencing hearing, the victim detailed the long-term impact of the incident. Her statement expressed, “I fear the night. That night he didn’t just take my purse, he took my dignity, my security, the good I want to see in people. He tried to take my life.”
Smith will be transported from Aiken County Detention Center to S.C. Department of Corrections to begin service of his sentence immediately.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.