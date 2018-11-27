Man accused of kidnapping Heather Elvis will remain behind bars

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man accused of kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013 has been denied parole.
It took a partial board from the state’s Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services about 15 minutes to make the declaration. A partial board was used due to Moorer’s charge being classified as a non-violent.
Sidney Moorer is currently serving time at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, for obstruction of justice.
He’s also charged with kidnapping in the case, but a mistrial was declared in his first trial in 2016. No date has been set for his second trial.
In the parole hearing, Moorer along with his family, argued that he be given a second chance. Moorer said he understood what he did was wrong, although he stated he did not intentionally do it.
On Tuesday, the family of Heather Elvis was also present for the parole hearing. They called for the board to deny parole, saying their family has suffered tremendously.
Elvis' family spoke with WIS after the hearing, saying they believe parole denial was the right decision but say Tuesday’s outcome, will not change the fact that Heather is still missing.
“Nothing’s really changed. Conviction, no parole, that doesn’t really change a whole lot of things. The facts are still what they are: we don’t have our daughter. We don’t know the circumstances around how she disappeared or what happened. We don’t know the things that we need to know,” Heather Elvis' father Terry Elvis said.
Terry Elvis also replied when asked by a reporter about where he is when it comes to forgiveness.
“I can’t feel any empathy and I most definitely don’t feel sympathy for it. They chose the path that they took, they’re going to pay the price for it. We’ve been paying a price for 5 years. To answer your question, I don’t have any type of feelings towards them that would be good,” Terry Elvis said.
However, Heather’s mother and sister say they have forgiven the families, each in their own way.
Sidney’s wife Tammy is currently serving 30 years in prison for her role in Heather’s disappearance.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.