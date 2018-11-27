“It’s spreading day by day, and it’s getting worse” Midlands amputee complains after living in flooded apartment for five days

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Thanksgiving gathering did not go as planned for one Midlands woman and her family.
Tonia Carter said her Lake Shore Village Apartment was flooded with water, with no explanation why.
Monday marked day five for Tonia Carter living in an apartment with her carpet soaked with water.
Carter says she and her family had to walk around the apartment with rainboots.
“It’s spreading day by day, and it’s getting worse and worse and worse,” Carter said.
Carter tells WIS her main concern is safety.
Carter is an amputee and has to walk with a crutch. Carter was nervous she’d slip and fall in her own home.
“I don’t want to fall in all that water, for one its nasty dirty water, and I could have fell hit my head went unconscious and who would have found me?” Carter said.
This problem started on Thanksgiving Day. Carter said that’s when she started to notice the water buildup inside her home, where water began seeping into her carpet.
“The odor is terrible. It makes you sick. It’s the Thanksgiving holiday who wants to eat and smell this?” Carter said.
Carter tells WIS she left a voicemail with the emergency maintenance line on Thursday when she noticed the issue.
“Someone came out on Thursday and said that it’s [the leak] coming from under the ground, and he could not fix the problem,” Carter said.
Carter said another person came out Friday, but the problem was still not fixed.
She says the weekend went on, and she tried to call again for someone else to come out, but the phone number was disconnected. She tells WIS nobody came to check on her, or help fix the problem on Saturday or Sunday.
On Monday, crews did work on the problem for hours. There was also a carpet cleaning company draining the water from inside the apartment.
WIS did reach out to the apartment management, they declined to answer our questions as to why the emergency phone number was disconnected, and why it took so long to fix the problem.
Carter tells WIS the apartment management told her the problem should be fixed Monday.
Carter said there is still a lot of frustration and unanswered questions. She says she asked management if she and her family could be moved to a different apartment or be placed in a hotel, and she claims management refused her request.
Carter does have renters insurance. She also tells WIS she does not know of any other tenants with a similar problem.
WIS also reached out to a litigation attorney to find out what tenants can do if they ever find themselves renting an apartment dealing with flooding problems.
Adam Protheroe, a litigation attorney with S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center provided WIS this statement:
“If normal use and occupancy is not possible, a tenant has two options. 1) they can immediately move out and as long as they notify their landlord in writing that they’ve done so within seven days, then their lease terminates and they don’t have to continue paying rent, or 2) if part of the apartment is damaged, but it’s still ok to use the rest, then they can move their things out of the damaged part and continue to use the rest. They are entitled to a reduction in their rent if they choose option 2, though the law doesn’t say exactly what happens if the landlord and tenant can’t agree on a reduction.”
Protheroe adds, “A landlord has the responsibility to keep rental property in a “fit and habitable” condition. That includes making any necessary repairs even if the damage was caused by a flood.”
You can learn more about what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation here https://www.scjustice.org/brochure/repairs-by-landlords/ and at https://www.lawhelp.org/sc.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.