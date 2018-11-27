“It’s spreading day by day, and it’s getting worse” Midlands amputee complains after living in flooded apartment for five days

“If normal use and occupancy is not possible, a tenant has two options. 1) they can immediately move out and as long as they notify their landlord in writing that they’ve done so within seven days, then their lease terminates and they don’t have to continue paying rent, or 2) if part of the apartment is damaged, but it’s still ok to use the rest, then they can move their things out of the damaged part and continue to use the rest. They are entitled to a reduction in their rent if they choose option 2, though the law doesn’t say exactly what happens if the landlord and tenant can’t agree on a reduction.”