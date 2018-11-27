It’s Giving Tuesday, but beware of scammers

“When a scammer goes to work , it is show time, they are putting on a hard sell. They are telling you that they need these moneys today, right now and if you don't provide the moneys or financial aid to them then someone's going to be negatively affected. Of course they're going to be affected by not making that sale today that's what's going to affect the scammer. Again the main takeaway is just slow down and take your time,” said Chris Hadley with the Better Business Bureau.