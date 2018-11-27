It’s Giving Tuesday, but beware of scammers

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It is "Giving Tuesday," a day designed to kick off the charitable season.
The national movement has made its way to all of South Carolina. Individual cities in South Carolina have held events in the past, but Together SC says this is the first statewide effort organized by them.
They are an organization that provides resources and awareness on behalf of the non profits in the state, and this year, they've put together http://yalltogethersc.org to give you a list of which organizations are participating through them on giving Tuesday
Together SC says these are organizations they have vetted.
Officials with Together SC say Giving Tuesday is not just about donating money, it can also be a day where you pledge to donate in other ways.
"Nonprofits, you know we always appreciate a donation, a cash donation because it helps keep things going, it helps keep the work going, but time and talent area also very much needed so you know if you’ve got skills that a particular non profit organization needs, reach out to them and see if you can donate some of your time,” says Benjamin Bullock with Together SC.
Unfortunately, scammers will also be looking to cash in on your good deeds. There are two websites you can use to help keep the thieves away.
The first one is the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website. This office regulates charitable organizations and professional fundraisers. If the charity or organization isn’t there, it could be a red flag.
“When a scammer goes to work , it is show time, they are putting on a hard sell. They are telling you that they need these moneys today, right now and if you don't provide the moneys or financial aid to them then someone's going to be negatively affected. Of course they're going to be affected by not making that sale today that's what's going to affect the scammer. Again the main takeaway is just slow down and take your time,” said Chris Hadley with the Better Business Bureau.
Hadley says a legitimate charitable non profit will likely be grateful for your money today, tomorrow or any time.
One last resource is GIVE.ORG. The better business bureau says this is their resource to find organizations vetted by them.
When it's all said and done, do your research before you give and even though it's Giving Tuesday make sure you make an informed decision.
