Investigators asking the public for help in Deerwood Street shooting last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators need help finding the person responsible for killing a 17-year-old in Richland County.
It’s been nearly a month since Cody Presher died in a shooting on Deerwood Street. Bullet holes were found in the condo where the shooting happened.
On Monday, an investigator told WIS they need to hear from people who know what happened to Cody.
"We are coming up on to our 30-day mark. We have followed up on a lot of leads and tips that have come in. At this time, we are asking for any assistance from the community that they can provide to us by calling the crime tips phone number. You can remain anonymous and get paid up to $1,000," said Investigator Caraly Alvarez.
If you know anything about this shooting that can help investigators you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
