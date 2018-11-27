Police chase ends in crash, arrest on Jamil Rd. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - One person has been arrested following a police chase that shut down Jamil Road at Tram Road in Lexington County Tuesday morning.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to a suspicious person call and found a man who appeared to be breaking into sheds. The suspect fled in a car, initiating a police chase. The suspect wrecked his car.
No major injuries have been reported.
Columbia Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Irmo Police all responded to the scene after the responding deputy called for assistance during his effort to arrest the suspect.
LCSD arrested the suspect after a pursuit on foot. SCHP is investigating the crash.
WIS will continue to update this story. Expect possible delays Tuesday morning as officers continue to work in the area.
