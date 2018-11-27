GRAPHIC: SCDOT responds to disturbing images of dead dog put on side of truck for roadway removal

SCDOT is reviewing the situation that occurred in Calhoun County on Monday involving the removal of a dead animal from the road. SCDOT’s policy prohibits its workers from transporting an animal carcass hanging from the hoist of the truck. The hoist is to be used to place the carcass in the bed of the truck. SCDOT apologizes to the public for the failure of the crew to follow procedure. Disciplinary action may result when the review is completed.

SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poorer