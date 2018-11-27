FIRST ALERT: Tracking temps in the 20s Wed AM, then widespread rain Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We have two Alert Days in your First Alert Forecast this week. One is for the bitter cold Wednesday morning, and the other is for widespread rain expected this Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Wednesday is an Alert Day!
· Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning.
· This is the first time we’ve seen temperatures this cold since March.
· Saturday is also an Alert Day. We are expecting widespread rain through the day.
· Plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially if you’re heading to the Christmas parade in Downtown Columbia.
· Rain chances Saturday are around 70%.
First Alert Weather Story:
Wednesday is an Alert Day. We are tracking some of the coldest air in the Midlands since March of this year!
Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for most areas.
Plan ahead for the cold! Bring your plants inside. Also, make sure your pets and elderly neighbors have a warm place to be.
Saturday is also an Alert Day. A cold front will bring widespread rain to the Midlands through your Saturday morning and afternoon.
Make sure you plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia. Rain chances Saturday are around 70%.
Rain will become a bit more scattered Sunday and then again on Monday as another cold front approaches the area.
