FIRST ALERT: Tracking the bitter cold, then rain by your weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for the bitter cold and then rain by your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Wednesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
· Make sure the kids are wearing an extra layer at the bus stop Wednesday morning.
· Expect more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 60s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting widespread rain through the area as a cold front moves in. Rain chances are at 70%.
First Alert Weather Story:
Wednesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking some of the coldest air we’ve seen since March of this year. By the time you’re getting your day started Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s! Make sure you bundle up in the morning. Also, don’t forget about your pets and your elderly neighbors. Make sure everyone has a warm place to be.
By afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday brings even more sunshine to the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few more clouds are expected Friday. Still, we’ll see sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.
Saturday is also an Alert Day. A cold front will move in from the west by Saturday, giving way to a good chance of rain Saturday. In fact, the rain will become more widespread as we go through the morning and afternoon. Make sure you plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia. Rain chances Saturday are around 70%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.
Showers will be possible Sunday, then again on Monday with another cold front. Highs will climb into the 70s.
Tonight: Clear and Bitterly Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.
