FIRST ALERT: Tracking the bitter cold, then rain by your weekend

Saturday is also an Alert Day. A cold front will move in from the west by Saturday, giving way to a good chance of rain Saturday. In fact, the rain will become more widespread as we go through the morning and afternoon. Make sure you plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, especially you’re heading to the Annual Carolina Carillon Parade in Downtown Columbia. Rain chances Saturday are around 70%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.