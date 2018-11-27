FIRST ALERT: Tons of sun Tuesday, still keeping it chilly

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - High pressure will rule the roost the next few days as we’ll see Carolina sunshine,. However, the well below normal temperatures continue.
Another shot of reinforcing cold air moves into the state late today, giving us widespread temps in the 20s. Any areas that have not seen a freeze yet this year will do so tonight and Wednesday night as overnight lows dip to the middle 20s in many places.
Weather Headlines:
- Sunny, cool days ahead with Clear cold nights
- Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 20s warming to the 30s and 40s late week
- Rain chance increasing for the weekend
It will become breezy again today as the rush of cold air spills into the Midlands. The wind will make it feel colder than the actual temperatures by afternoon. Winds will subside by late tonight into Wednesday as the High moves closer to us then off to the east. A low warm-up will take place by Thursday into the weekend.
Things get a bit more complicated as we head into late Friday and the weekend, as a series of disturbances move into the southeast. They will more than likely be upper level in nature, meaning not associated with a cold front and not surface Low pressure (for now anyway) this feature would hold fronts at bay from moving East for a few days. This set up gives us shower chances during the weekend through Tuesday of next week with above normal temperatures.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High Lower 50s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows middle to upper 20s
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs Near 50
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 50s
