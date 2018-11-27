CPD investigating vehicle vs pedestrian accident on Columbia College Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Traffic Safety Unit are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The incident happened on the 1100 block of Columbia College Drive around 7 o'clock Monday evening.
The female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Whether the driver sustained injuries in unknown at this time. They remained on the scene after the accident.
CPD will provide updates as more information becomes available.
