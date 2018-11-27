Committee set to decide fate of the official SC state flag

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - You may not have realized that there is not one standard way to print the symbols on the South Carolina state flag, but one group is looking to help change that.
A five-person committee met on Tuesday at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to discuss a proposal to pick one design for all flag makers to follow.
Right now, there’s not one uniform design for the flag and the committee is expected to provide a proposal to the general assembly by Feb. 1. The committee made a motion keep all aspect of the current design, but all to also consider historical factors.
One of those possible factors was using the same blue worn in the uniform of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment that fought during the revolutionary war.
Scott Malyerck, who is part of the committee said he reached out to his state representative after he notices different versions of the flag around the State House.
“Our flag is one of the most historic flags in the country and it shouldn’t change subject to low bidder or manufacture," Malyerck said. "So, it’s our notion here that we’re going to work on it and submit our suggestion based on historical records and give that to the general assembly for them to decide which version to adopt.”
To stay up to date on the debate, can visit the Pick SC Flag Facebook page.
