Clarendon Police continuing search for suspect who shot Charles Lee Cummings

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Clarendon County officers are searching for a suspect in relation to the shooting death of Charles Lee Cummings.
Cummings was shot by an unseen suspect on November 6th on the 8000 block of Paxville Highway.
Cummings was hit twice in the chest and shoulder and died as a result of his injuries.
The suspect remains at large while the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Officers do not believe this was a random act of violence.
If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
