$2 billion SCANA settlement isn’t set in stone

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This weekend SCANA & SCE&G settled the class action lawsuit that they say could help recover the billions of customer dollars spent on the failed VC Summer project.
SCANA & SCE&G say with the settlement, they’ve created a way to get $2 billion dollars to get back to customers, but that all still depends on the separate case going on with the Public Service Commission.
The Office of Regulatory Staff is the state-funded watchdog group that works to keep major utility industries honest and transparent. We went to them to break down this SCE&G settlement, and explain what it means for you.
“This is looking back, and looking for, in essence, looking for a refund of those dollars collected from customers related to the failed nuclear site,” said Nanette Edwards, the Executive Director at the ORS.
The success of the settlement still depends on what the Public Service Commission decides moving forward.
If they don’t select a Dominion Energy merger plan, the company has made it clear that they’ll walk away and take their money with them. Here’s what you could be paying over 20 years based on the ORS and Dominion plans.
“On a typical residential customer bill, their bill would be $116 under the ORS plan and about 125. 26 under the most recent Dominion B-L plan,” Edwards said.
ORS officials say they could only reduce costs for their plan based on the hard evidence, but there are other plans on the table that don’t put the burden of recovery costs on customers at all. In the end, the decision lies with the Public Service Commission.
“My personal opinion I think the typical residential customer would want 0,” Edwards said. “It’s an abandoned plant that’s never going to generate any electricity. So candidly, I think the residential ratepayer would want to pay 0.”
Folks at the ORS say that they heard about the settlement this weekend but still haven’t seen anything filed with the courts yet. They’re expecting to see something official later this week.
