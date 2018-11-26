WATCH LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Columbia police press conference to name suspect in 2015 shooting death of 14-year-old Najeer Buggs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook will announce that a suspect has been named in the 2015 shooting death of 14-year-old Najeer Buggs.
Chief Holbrook will outline the case, including the pending charges, while explaining how evidence collected at the crime scene led investigators to the suspected shooter.
Buggs was shot and killed while walking with his cousin along the 4100 block of Grand Street in July 2015.
The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch the press conference live by watching the liveplayer above or by clicking here.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.