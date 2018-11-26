3 arrested for breaking into vehicles following pursuit through two counties, 1 still on the loose

KERSHAW, SC (WIS) - Kershaw County deputies say 19-year-old Dakquan Melik Brown, of Lugoff, was arrested last week and charged with breaking into motor vehicles.
Investigators say two other suspects of Columbia, who they believe were involved in the initial incident with Brown, were spotted the next night reportedly stealing a vehicle.
When Kershaw deputies tried to pull them over, they sped off and the chase eventually ended in Richland County.
The juvenile driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to stop for a blue light. A juvenile passenger was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Both were turned over to their parents.
The third passenger fled on foot and was not apprehended.
“Two years ago during a rash of break-ins and burglaries in the Lugoff /Elgin areas of Kershaw County that were perpetrated by gang members from Richland County, one of the suspects admitted that they chose Kershaw County because there weren’t as many police in Kershaw County,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “I hope that reality will be addressed in the near future for the safety of our citizens.”
The KCSO investigators believe that both incidents were related. They are working with officials from the Midlands Gang Task Force to determine if the two male juveniles are associated with gangs, since they were wearing Bloods colors at the time of their arrests.
