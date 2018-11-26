Threaded Missions: Every child deserves a Family for Life

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - No child chooses to be an orphan. That message is what inspired the launch of Threaded Missions in October 2018.
Co-founders Victoria & Nathan Halydier say Threaded Missions came to life out of the belief that every child deserves every opportunity to have unconditional love and hope for the future.
Victoria says knowing the statistics of what happens when children age out of the system is downright heartbreaking.
She and her husband say they also understand that the biggest barrier to adoption is finances and the fact that less than .5% of families will ever embark on the journey of adoption due to the cost is unacceptable. Threaded Missions hopes to help eliminate that barrier by awarding grants to families of domestic adoption.
Victoria and Nathan say they truly want to give children a chance at hope, a future, a support system and knowing they have a family for life that will offer unconditional love.
That mission led to the creation of an inspirational clothing line to help fund domestic adoptions for approved families.
Their goal is to create designs that inspire, encourage and just make people smile. According to the Halydiers, no one on the board or staff receives a paycheck or stipend. They want everyone who supports Threaded Missions to know 100 percent of profits go to funding adoptions.
Who receives assistance:
- Grants are awarded four times per year - schedule can be found on website
- Families must to work with an adoption agency as the money goes directly to the agency
- One adoption funded per family, unless it is a sibling case
- Grant amounts are on a case by case basis
- Preference given to families with fewer than three children (can be biological or adopted)
Application Info
- Application Fee: No
- When To Apply: After you have chosen a licensed 501(c)3 adoption agency
- Adoption Type: Domestic
- Award Range: Up to $10,000 (awards vary on a case-by-case basis)
- How Often Are Grants Reviewed: 4 Times Per Year
Application Deadlines:
- February 28 - Board Meets to Review in March
- May 31 - Board meets to review in June
- August 31 - Board meets to review in September
- November 30 - Board meets to review in December
Response Time: Allow 45 Days after Board Meeting (you will be notified either by mail or email)
Where Are Funds Sent: Directly to Your Adoption Agency
Application Completed By Whom: Adopting Family, not your agency or a lawyer
Items That Should Accompany Your Application (please black out social security numbers):
- IRS tax information (W2 and 1040 or 1099 forms) for the last two years
- Net worth of property, investments, goods, and liquid assets
- Annual budget information for both income and expenses
- Address, phone, name, and email of your adoption agency and caseworker
- Estimated adoption expense sheet
- Two reference letters of your choice
- Family or referral photos
Other Good To Know Facts:
- We fund one adoption at a time per family, unless it is a sibling case and that will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a larger total grant.
- We give preference to families with the greatest financial need.
- We give preference to families who have fewer than three children, this does not mean we won’t fund families with more children already in their home. Children already in home can be adopted or biological.
- We may ask to use your family’s story on social media and other marketing avenues. Your story will assist us in selling more products in order to fund more adoptions.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Website: www.threadedmissions.com Email: support@threadedmissions.com
