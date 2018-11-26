Those affected by Hurricane Florence still have time to apply for disaster assistance

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There’s still time to apply for disaster assistance for those affected by Hurricane Florence.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
FEMA granted the extension at the request of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in early Nov., citing a continued flow of new applications for federal assistance.
South Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties may apply for disaster assistance for losses occurring between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, 2018 from Hurricane Florence.
To apply:
- Call (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585 anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish)
- Visit any open state/FEMA disaster recovery center. Go to www.fema.gov/DRC to view locations.
