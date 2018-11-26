Teen driver killed in crash was Pendleton High School student, coroner says

ANDERSON, SC (WIS) - A teenage driver was killed, and another teen injured in a car crash in Anderson County Saturday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. on Burns Bridge Road, Near SC 187.
Troopers said the driver was traveling North on Burns Bridge Road, when he ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
Troopers said the driver was entrapped and died at the scene.
The Anderson County coroner identified the driver as Dillion Cole Padgett, 17. He's a junior at Pendleton High School and a JROTC member, officials said.
Troopers said the teen passenger was transported by EMS to Anderson Hospital. He has severe injuries but is expected survive, coroner said.
The teens were heading to a home to watch the Clemson-USC rivalry game, coroner said.
Officials said both teens were wearing seat belts and speed was a factor in the crash.
