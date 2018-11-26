RCSD searching for attempted shoplifting suspects

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two women accused of attempting to stealing items from TJ Maxx on Forum Drive.
RCSD tweeted that the women entered the TJ Maxx on November 24th around 3 p.m.
It was reported that they attempted to steal items from the store.
If you recognize either of these women you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
