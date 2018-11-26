2 people shot during armed robbery on Feather Run Court in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that left two victims shot late Saturday evening.
According to officials, the victims were standing outside a residence on Feather Run Court when two men exited a dark-colored sedan and demanded their valuables.
Two victims were shot as a result of this confrontation.
They were transported to an unknown hospital and are believed to be in stable condition at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
