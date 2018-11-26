Parole hearing for Sidney Moorer set for this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sidney Moorer is set for a parole hearing this week.
The hearing is set for Tuesday on an obstruction of justice sentence in the investigation of the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. Moorer was convicted in August 2017 of impeding the investigation into her disappearance.
Moorer and his wife, Tammy Moorer, were both originally charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with the case. The murder charges were later dropped.
Last month, Tammy Moorer was found guilty of both kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnapping charges.
She was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of the charges, which she will serve at the same time.
Elvis was last seen in December of 2013.
