Nooses, hate signs found at Mississippi State Capitol

State Capitol police took the nooses and signs down and are investigating.

Noose found at MS State Capitol; Source: WLBT
By Morgan Howard | November 26, 2018 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 4:23 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Two nooses and several hate signs were found hanging at the Mississippi State Capitol Monday morning around 7:15 a.m.

Governor Phil Bryant released a statement Monday afternoon saying:

“The perpetrators of this act will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I have contacted the Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance.”
Governor Phil Bryant

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst issued the following statement in response to nooses and hate signs found this morning outside the Mississippi State Capitol:

“With our law enforcement partners, we are actively looking into these acts of hate and intimidation. Let me be perfectly clear - there is absolutely no place in our state for these unacceptable symbols or tactics to intimidate others. If we find evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that a federal crime has occurred, these criminals will be swiftly prosecuted and held accountable. Let us all respond to these despicable acts by voting, working, raising our families, practicing our faith, and pursuing the American dream here in our great state without fear or trepidation and in harmony with our fellow citizens.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves also issued a statement saying:

“I have asked Capitol Police and the Department of Public Safety to fully investigate this reprehensible act and will support the resources necessary to find those responsible,”
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves

Capitol police would not show the signs or surveillance video while they are actively investigating.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video of the grounds to see who hung it there.

