No injuries at Broad Correctional Institution after inmates set small trash can fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Several inmates will be disciplined after starting a small trash can fire in one of the housing units at Broad River Correctional Institution on Monday, according to a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that the inmates were assigned to the Murray housing unit at Broad River and refused to return to their cells prior to starting the fire within their unit.
The housing unit was secured around 2:30 p.m. on Monday and all inmates were in their cells and the fire was extinguished.
There was no threat to public safety, nor were any inmates or prison staff injured.
“This incident remains under investigation,” the spokesperson said. “The inmates involved in this incident will be held accountable for their actions through the inmate disciplinary system.”
Broad River Correctional Institution is in Columbia.
