How local businesses take on Cyber Monday and what experts say to avoid scams

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone.
But now another round of deals is on the way, on Cyber Monday.
While many deals will be available in stores, as the name implies, a lot of deals will be online.
You’ll want to make sure you have a computer or smartphone close, and one thing local business say they’re doing, advertising some of their best savings on social media.
Becca Carlton, a manager at Fab’rik, a clothing boutique located in Trenholm Plaza said, “We have our own Instagram account and post things and do a sale right there on the phone.”
Shoppers say social media draws them into stores and changes the game when it comes to informing shoppers of sales.
Georgia Altus, a shopper said, “So if I see stuff on social media and I’m like oh my gosh that’s the top I want, or the jacket I’m looking for then just coming right in or just calling ahead and picking it up is so easy.”
It’s no secret, holiday lines can be time-consuming, loud and a hassle.
As a result, some customers say, if they can avoid the chaos in-stores, they’ll do whatever they can to shop online.
Jennifer Bozzo, a shopper said, “It’s a breath of fresh air for me, it’s great to kind of avoid the crowds.”
We could see record numbers this year, with Cyber Monday sales expected to reach $7.8 billion.
Either way, local businesses say they can provide one thing those online retailers never can.
“Holiday spirit, the decorating, moving around, being with people, not just by the computer ordering. It becomes a social event more so than just buying,” Carlton said.
If you do plan to shop online this Cyber Monday, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is encouraging shoppers to choose their payments wisely when shopping online.
They say you’ll have more protection online when shopping with a CREDIT card.
Debit cards are linked to bank accounts, which can lead to bank accounts being drained before you know it.
Marti Phillips, Director of Identity Theft Unit at the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs said, “I want to say with scammers they usually take two alternatives. They either scare you that something really bad is going to happen if you don’t act right now or they promise you a really awesome great deal so you don’t act right now. But the common thread is they want you to make a decision right then, on the spot.”
Phillips tells WIS if anyone is requiring you to pay with a gift card that’s also a “huge red flag.”
While paying with a gift card is a way to prevent others from knowing your credit card number, it should never be a requirement.
It’s also known as a popular way for scammers to steal money.
There are several different scams where gift cards are requested, including ITS scam, utility scam, or the lottery/sweepstakes scam.
If you do fall victim to a gift card scam, you can report it by calling the identity theft unit at 844-835-5322.
