‘Flying Preacher’ takes sermon to new heights with zip line

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor is being dubbed “The Flying Preacher” after a video from his sermon went viral on social media.
Bartholomew Orr, head pastor of Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, took his sermon to new heights on Sunday.
In a sermon on Jesus' return, Pastor Orr entered the building on a zip line.
The video has been seen by millions and shared on multiple platforms.
Pastor Orr responded to the video, saying he’s glad people are being reached by the sermon.
