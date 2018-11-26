First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sun…but not for long

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some cold mornings, cool afternoons and a good deal of sunshine this week. However, rain is moving back in soon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in lower 50s.
· Expect even more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
· Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
· A frontal system will bring rain to the Midlands for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a cold one. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. We’ll see a few clouds around, but no rain is expected.
High pressure will control our weather for much of the week, giving way to a good deal of sunshine.
So, on Tuesday, expect a few clouds early. Then, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday bring even more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday. We’ll see highs in the mid 50s Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
A few more clouds are expected Friday. Still, we’ll see sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.
A frontal system moves in from the west by the weekend. We’ll see a good chance of rain Saturday and some showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Chilly Night. Low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Cooler. Highs near 50. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
