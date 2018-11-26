First Alert Forecast: Carolina sunshine returns

Drier, Cool Work Week Ahead
A cold front will sweep through the Midlands this morning. Showers and rain will move to the east as we’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. Cooler air will slowly filter in tonight and over the next few days. High pressure over the southeast will bring cold nights and mostly sunny, cool days through Friday.
Our next system develops to our west and will bring rain into the state by late Friday into Saturday.
Weather Headlines:
- Showers this morning will be ending by Midday
- Clearing skies with lower 60s today
- Mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions much of the week
- Chilly days with highs in the 50s, cold nights with lows in the 30s (Upper 20s in a few places)
Forecast:
Today: Showers this morning then decreasing clouds, breezy. Highs Lower 60s. Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Upper 20s
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs Middle 50s
Wednesday Mostly sunny. Highs Lower 50s
