Assistant principal in Richland County receives a top state honor

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An assistant principal in Richland County received a top state honor on Monday and it was all a surprise.
Lakisha Cook of Muller Road Middle School in Richland 2 was recognized as the 2019 SC Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year. Cook initially thought she was presenting some research data as she walked into a room full of friends, family and colleagues.
Cook was selected from a field of middle school administrator candidates by a veteran panel of judges. The other finalist for the award was Erin Doty from Irmo Middle School in District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties.
“Mrs. Cook is a shining example of our school’s motto, ‘One Team, One Direction.’ Whether serving as leader of the seventh grade team, our school’s athletic director, or the AVID campus administrator, she constantly strives to always do more for students and teachers," Principal of Muller Road Middle Sean Bishton said. "She never waivers in her commitment to our school’s mission and vision, always going the extra mile to empower students to become successful learners and to support teachers as they provide authentic learning in a supportive environment. Her leadership style and professionalism help create a positive culture in our school and surrounding community. I am proud to have her on the Muller Road Middle School administrative team.”
The award, given by the SC Association of School administrators, will allow Cook to not only represent the state, but she’ll also have the chance to represent South Carolina nationally at the middle school level.
“Being that voice for my fellow colleagues, being able to take them to the battlefield, see what we’re doing, making sure that they know what our kids need. Just showing and sharing my passion for what I do every day is what I’m really most excited about,” Cook said.
As far as specific education topics that Cook plans to speak on, Cook says she wants to fight for access for all.
