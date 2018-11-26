2 arrested in weekend armed robbery of Harbison Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery over the weekend at the Walmart location on Harbison Boulevard.
Police say John Quick II and Quarterrious Gibson are charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after they allegedly approached a female victim and her child in the parking lot of the Walmart location on 360 Harbison Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.
The pair is accused of stealing the victim’s purse from her shoulder and leaving the scene in a vehicle.
There were no reported injuries.
Richland County deputies initially detained the suspects at 1079 Springhouse Drive (The Retreat at Broad River) while following up on similar incidents in their jurisdiction.
Quick and Gibson are currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.
