6 arrested on various meth, heroin charges after warrant served at Irmo home

Six people were arrested at an Irmo home over the weekend on various drug charges. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 26, 2018 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:00 PM

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Six people were arrested after warrants were served at an Irmo home on Sunday, the Irmo Police Department announced Monday.

Police said they were requested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to serve the warrants at a home in the 500 block of Parlock Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision on Sunday.

Once the warrants were served, the following were arrested:

  • David Senko, 27: Trafficking Heroin 
  • Sandra Seward, 54: Two Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance 
  • Craig Valentine, 25: Possession of Methamphetamine, Two Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Wanted for Burglary 
  • Ashley Jeffcoat, 30: Trafficking Heroin 
  • Madison Ignat, 21: Trafficking Heroin 
  • Derek Altier, 32: Possession of Methamphetamine, Two Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance

All six people were taken into custody by RCSD and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

