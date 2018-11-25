Former Florence county deputy honors friend and fallen investigator Farrah turner through song

DARLINGTON, SC (WIS) - It’s been nearly two months since a shooting left two law enforcement officers dead, and five others wounded in Florence.
A motorcycle benefit was held at the Darlington Raceway Saturday afternoon to bring the community together and show support for the victims.
Hundreds of motorcycles drove in together as one, alongside law enforcement officers across the state to remember and honor the Florence 7.
The motorcycle benefit started at the Black Jack Harley-Davison in Florence, where about 250 bikes headed to the Darlington Raceway.
All the proceeds will benefit the Florence 7, the officers injured in the ambush in Florence County.
That ambush injured 5 officers and killed Sergeant Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner.
Drew Hardin, who was friends and worked alongside Investigator Turner, performed a special song in honor of Turner.
He says when he heard the news, he turned to music.
“When I wrote the song it was in first person. I tried to place myself in Farrah’s head,” Hardin said. “What her thoughts were, her emotions, the moment she got shot, a few of my lyrics is the shots come ringing out and I hit the ground that’s Farrah.”
Hardin said he was eating supper when he heard the news about the shooting.
“I didn’t have names at first, but it totally just took my breath right out of my lungs, and when I heard Farrah’s name it just floored me,” Hardin said.
Hardin worked alongside Turner for three years. He hopes his song will keep Farrah’s memory forever alive.
“This is little Florence South Carolina. But Farrah is bigger than that, and with Farrah’s song, what I wanted to happen was it to actually become bigger than Florence, bigger than her,” Hardin said. “She controlled the room in so many different ways. Whether it be through her laughter, through her smile, or if she was there to lock that person up she knew what she had to do. She was just an incredible woman.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.