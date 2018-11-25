Cilic seals Davis Cup title for Croatia against France

Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus)
November 25, 2018 at 9:38 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 9:38 AM

LILLE, France (AP) — Marin Cilic sealed Croatia's victory over defending champion France in the Davis Cup final with a 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3 win over Lucas Pouille on Sunday.

Cilic gave Croatia a 3-1 unassailable lead in the best-of-five series on indoor clay in northern France.

Croatia claimed a second title in the team event following its maiden win in 2005.

The Davis Cup final was played for the last time in its traditional format. Beginning next year, the top team event in men's tennis will be decided with a season-ending, 18-team tournament at a neutral site.

France's Lucas Pouille, left, run to return the ball from Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
France's Lucas Pouille returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French team captain Yannick Noah applauds as Croatia's Marin Cilic plays France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Croatia's Marin Cilic clenches his fist as he wins the first set against France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Croatia's team captain Zeljko Krajan reacts as Croatia's Marin Cilic plays France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Croatia's Marin Cilic clenches his fist after winning a point as he plays France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
