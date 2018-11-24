UPDATE: Prince of Orange Mall reopens after shooting outside of store; police searching for 2 suspects, 1 shot

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Prince of Orange Mall has reopened after a shooting outside of the building forced a lockdown of the inside, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety PIO Lt. Anthony Robinson confirmed.
Robinson says that law enforcement responded to a call of a shooting outside of the mall between Belk and It’s Fashion! around 1:32 p.m. Two men were speaking with the victim before pulling a gun and shooting them. The victim was shot in the arm and a nearby vehicle was also shot up.
The two men then fled from outside to inside the mall, prompting the lockdown as police searched the stores. Robinson says the two suspects were able to flee the mall through various exits. One of the victims fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger while the other fled in an unknown vehicle.
The Prince of Orange Mall is located at 2390 Chestnut St NE in Orangeburg. We have a crew en route and will gather more information.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.