Pair steals vehicle in Georgetown, gets in shootout with store clerk in Columbia armed robbery attempt;

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Georgetown Police Department reports two people will be charged with a carjacking that started in Georgetown but ended in a shootout during an attempted armed robbery in Columbia on Friday.
Police say the pair - identified by police as Nautica Morgan and Demetrius Lamar Jackson - stole a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe outside of a Walgreens on North Fraser Street in Georgetown after 4 p.m. Friday.
Police say a person who appeared to be a woman wearing a wig and puffy coat got in the vehicle with the driver, presented a gun, and demanded the victim to get out of the car. The victim complied and the woman drove off. Witnesses at the scene said a black Nissan Maxima driven by a male dropped the woman off before the carjacking.
Later, a suspect, later identified as Jackson, drove the black Nissan Maxima to a Boost Mobile store on Bush River Road in Columbia and attempted to rob the store clerk at gunpoint. Jackson was dressed as a woman wearing a wig, police said. The clerk pulled out their own handgun and shot the suspect and a gunfight started.
Jackson then drove the Nissan down the street to a Sunoco gas station, where he was picked up by Morgan in the stolen Tahoe. She took Jackson to Richland Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach and is in stable condition.
Both vehicles have been recovered by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The pair will be charged with carjacking in Georgetown and the investigation continues.
We’ve reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on their charges here.
