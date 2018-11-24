Orangeburg driver dies after vehicle hits tree and catches on fire

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg County driver has died after their vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire, according to the Times and Democrat.
Friday morning, around 5 a.m. a vehicle traveling west on Highway 4, near the intersection of Linda Lane, left the right side of the road, overcorrected, and went off the left side of the road.
The vehicle caught on fire after hitting a tree.
The driver died at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The incident is under investigation.
