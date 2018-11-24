LCSD investigating shooting on North Church St. in Swansea

SWANSEA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Swansea late Friday evening.
According to LCSD Public Information Officer Adam Myrick, the shooting happened on the 100 block of North Church Street.
The victim was transported from the scene to have a gunshot wound treated.
Arrest have not been made and charges have not been filed.
LCSD and Swansea Police are working together to gather more information about the incident.
Officers say they are not searching for a suspect or a person of interest at this time.
