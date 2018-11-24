Gamecocks, Tigers clash in Palmetto Bowl Saturday night

“Defensively they are really good up front,” said Swinney. “They have a bunch of guys but have had a few injured. There are a few question marks as to who is going to line up for them on defense. Looking at the totality of their season and the guys we competed against last year, there are some really good football players. (D.J. Wonnum) is as good as there is out there, especially when he’s been out there. (T.J. Brunson) is a good player. All of these guys up front have played a lot of football. They’ll probably get (Steven Montac) back. I think he’s a really good player. (Rashad Fenton) is an outstanding player for them at corner.