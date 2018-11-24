Former Japanese mobsters get new lease on life with acting gigs

TOKYO (CNN) – “Yakuza” is the name given to organized crime groups in Japan. They’re involved in everything from extortion to sex trafficking.
For those who want to leave that life behind, reintegrating into society can be tough.
But one acting agency is helping former mobsters turn their lives around.
Some of the men at the Takakura-gumi acting agency have experience in money laundering and even violent crime, but those skills aren’t needed in their new job.
On a normal day on set, the ex-mobsters wait around for their cues to play their former selves.
"People who live on the right side of the law don't know the rituals of the Yakuza, or Mafia. We really lived in that world,” said Ryuichi Baba, an actor and ex-mobster. “We were professional thugs. We can use that to our advantage."
Baba, who still wears the markings of the Yakuza, spent 20 years as a mobster, but he left his life of crime six years ago and found purpose in acting.
“I feel like I moved from hell to heaven," he said. “While I was a mobster, I felt like I had no control over my fate. Now I feel like I’ve been reborn.”
But acting doesn’t pay the bills, so Baba keeps his day job running a software business.
Baba and his fellow ex-mobsters typically play villains who show off customs known to those in the Yakuza.
Their former organizations operate in secrecy, in a dark world full of unwritten codes of honor and strict hierarchies, knowledge the actors want to share with a larger audience.
So Kuramoto, the agency’s boss – and an ex-convict who knows many Yakuza members – said that reintegrating into society is like starting from below zero for the men.
"It's really important for us to contribute to society and be accepted by it, and I think the entertainment industry is the fastest way for us to do that," he said.
And it’s certainly getting a lot of attention in a country where the Yakuza are stigmatized.
The ex-mobsters want the world to know that there’s redemption, even for those with the darkest past.
