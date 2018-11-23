Shoppers search for Black Friday deals and continue family traditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Shoppers braved the cold temperatures, busy parking lots and lines to get started on their holiday shopping.
Matthew Greutman is already crossing a lot of things off of his family’s wishlist. “We got lucky enough to get most of the things we were looking for when they were doorbusters. So I can’t complain.”
Preparation is key for Black Friday shopping.
Matthew said he did a lot of research to make sure he was getting the best price possible. “Well, you have to know what your big things are. Those are what you’re getting your real deals on. There’s some things where if you don’t get them now you won’t ever get them.”
Millions of bargain hunters flocked to shopping centers and stores today. The Harbison area was very busy.
Experienced Black Friday shoppers like Alfred Scott Jr., say you have to make sure you have a game plan going in. “If you don’t have a plan you’re going to be running around find this trying to find that. Start to get a headache. I’m good today though,” he said as he packed his new 55” television into his SUV.
Other shoppers say they like going back to stores they’ve been to before in previous years. Willie Pope said, “I’ll go to my favorite stores I always shop with. They always get me discounts.”
Experts say shoppers will spend billions of dollars today. Kashia Bracey said she stayed well within in her budget today. “I honestly spent less than I expected to.”
For some, it’s not just about the deals. One shopper said, “I’m the aunt that keeps everyone together. My niece right there, it’s her vision to keep carrying out tradition.”
All in all, shoppers say it was a great start to the holiday shopping season.
Some of the most popular items included televisions, smartphones and gaming systems.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.