SC ranked 11th most dangerous state for Black Friday shopping

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Americans take their discounts very seriously on Black Friday, especially in South Carolina. The Palmetto State has been ranked the 11th most dangerous state for Black Friday shopping, according to an online review site.
The list was put together by reviews.org, which looked at three data sets to come up with the rankings. They reviewed violent crime rates in each state, search volume for the term “Black Friday deals” and previous reports of Black Friday deaths and injuries.
The most dangerous state was Arkansas while the safest was Vermont.
Highest risk of Black Friday violence:
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- Alabama
Lowest risk of Black Friday violence:
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Pennsylvania
- Wisconsin
Trampling was the most common incident on Black Friday followed by shootings. Walmart was the store with the most likely incidents because they have more stores across the country.
For more information about this study, visit reviews.org here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.