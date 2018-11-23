Prominent Syrian activist killed in rebel-held province

In this photo undated photo released by the Syrian anti-government activist group Kafranbl News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a portrait of the anti-Syrian government activist Raed Fares, who was also a vocal critic of Islamic militants, killed on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, by gunmen with his colleague Hammoud al-Juneid, in Kafr Nabl, south of Idlib. A war monitor and Syrian activists are reporting that masked gunmen in the country's rebel-held northwestern province have killed a prominent figure in Syria's anti-government movement who was also a sharp critic of Islamist militants. (Kafranbl News via AP) (Uncredited)