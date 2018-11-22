Man arrested after crashing reportedly stolen car into garage

DARROW, LA (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish family got quite the unexpected surprise Thanksgiving morning when a car, reported stolen, crashed into their garage.
It happened off LA 22 near LA 942 in the Darrow area.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police were dispatched to the scene just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The driver of the 2014 gray Dodge Charger, identified by officials as Fonqual Fowler, 27, ran from the scene. Surveillance cameras captured video of Fowler walking around after the crash.
Fowler was caught and arrested later in the day and charged with several misdemeanor charges including reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run, and no driver’s license.
No one in the home was injured.
