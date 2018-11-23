Kershaw County School District implements eLearning, says goodbye to make-up days

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Students in the Kershaw County School District will be working from home when school is closed due to weather, as the district is one of five in the state to implement an eLearning program.
The Education Oversight Commission rolled out the program in four districts in the upstate as well as in Kershaw County. Now, instead of students missing school work when school is canceled due to inclement weather, they’ll work from home to complete assignments.
“This will allow us to really still make good use of that time,” Nikki Ingram, a 7th grade Language Arts teacher at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School, said. “Our technology makes things more productive and efficient so even though our students are at home and we’re at home, we can still have that learning continue.”
Students will use previously issued Chromebooks to complete their work for every class and can even access help from their teachers by utilizing email or Google Chat features.
“They’re also learning important communication skills,” Ingram said. “We can talk to them about proper email etiquette, sending specific questions…they’re really learning those skills that will carry them into high school and into college and into the workforce.”
According to the district, the state builds in three days into the school year before days must be made up. Hurricanes, snow, and ice are often a problem for a rural district like Kershaw County.
“There will be a mass message sent out to parents to let them know tomorrow is going to be an eLearning inclement weather day,” Ingram said. “Students are already familiar with going to Google classroom.”
Prior to the program, Ingram said teachers would be forced to reconfigure their curriculum and lesson plans to accommodate for the missed time in the classroom.
“It’s stressful,” she said. “If we miss a day or two, we have to really reconfigure our learning, our assignments, and our curriculum and so we have to end up squeeze in a lot in less time so this is helping us be more productive.”
Students said because they’re already familiar with the Chromebooks and Google classroom, the transition to doing work at home will be easy.
“I love school. I hate missing school,” Collen Ashley, a seventh-grader at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School, said. “So that way if I’m out I know exactly what to do and if we have a weather make-up day or anything like that, I don’t have to be at school I can be home.”
Ashley recently tore her ACL, which required her to miss several days of school. She said had she been able to do school work as part of the eLearning program, she wouldn’t have skipped a beat.
“When I got back to school, I had all that other work to catch up on, but then they were teaching things so then I had that to catch up on later on too,” she said.
Other students agree and said the assignments are easy to navigate and prefer to do the work from home rather than potentially have to make up a day of school at some point in the year.
“I don’t have to go back to school knowing that I missed assignments or tests,” seventh-grader Madison Spear, said.
Eighth graders at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School said the eLearning program helps them prepare for not only high school, but college as well. While students can reach out to teachers, the learning style forces students to troubleshoot, problem solve and use critical thinking skills in a remote setting.
“It’s a lot better because if I don’t remember something or I don’t understand it, instead of having questions and questions and feeling like you’re holding the whole class up, you’ve got it recorded...you can go back…be like I get it now and so few problems,” eighth-grader Alex Hinton said.
“It’s challenging, but I like it because it’s fun,” seventh-grader Aliyahon Duncan said.
The district announced it will participate in its first eLearning day on Jan. 7, 2019. Originally, the semester was set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 8. However, the closure of schools in September due to Hurricane Florence required the district to use the first of its weather make-up days.
The district also said an eLearning day will be used on Feb. 18 to make up for a day where schools were closed in October due to Hurricane Michael.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.