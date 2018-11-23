Forest Acres Police investigate bank robbery in Trenholm Plaza

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - Forest Acres Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Capital Bank, located at 4840 Forest Drive in Trenholm Plaza on Friday.
Police say the incident happened at 11:10 a.m. when two armed men with their faces partially covered demanded money from the teller. There were no customers inside at the time and the men left in a dark gray Hyundai 4-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The car fled on Forest Drive toward I-77. No one was injured at the time.
If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
