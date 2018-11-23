Forest Acres Police investigate bank robbery in Trenholm Plaza

Forest Acres Police investigate bank robbery in Trenholm Plaza
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 23, 2018 at 12:58 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:58 PM

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - Forest Acres Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Capital Bank, located at 4840 Forest Drive in Trenholm Plaza on Friday.

Police say the incident happened at 11:10 a.m. when two armed men with their faces partially covered demanded money from the teller. There were no customers inside at the time and the men left in a dark gray Hyundai 4-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The car fled on Forest Drive toward I-77. No one was injured at the time.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.