FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely early Saturday, a little more rain Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Your weekend will not be a washout. However, heavy rain is likely early Saturday, which could affect your travel plans.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday is an Alert Day.
· We’re expecting periods of heavy rain in the Midlands early Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.
· Some areas could see about .25” to .5” of rain from this system. A few isolated higher amounts ae possible.
· Saturday is a big travel day for many driving back home from the Thanksgiving holiday. Others will be traveling to Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl. Be careful on the roads.
· Conditions improve by Saturday afternoon.
· Sunday brings partly cloudy skies. A few isolated late day showers are possible.
· A few showers are also in Monday morning’s forecast (20-30%).
· Highs will be in the 50s and 60s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect scattered showers in the Midlands. Some heavy rain is possible through the overnight as an area of low pressure moves closer to the Palmetto State. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
More rain moves in Saturday. In fact, some of the rain will be heavy rat times, especially early in the day. That’s why Saturday is an Alert Day. Some areas could see between .25” to .5” of rain. Some isolated higher amounts are possible. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding/ponding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early in the day to The Palmetto Bowl in Clemson Saturday.
Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by early Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures by kickoff for the Palmetto Bowl will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies. A few isolated late day showers are possible Sunday into early Monday as a cold front moves in from the west. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%. Highs will be in the 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers (50%). Low temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
First Alert Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Rain Could Be Heavy. Isolated Storm Possible. Then, afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NE/W/NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Shower (20%). Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SE 5 mph.
