FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely early Saturday, a little more rain Monday

More rain moves in Saturday. In fact, some of the rain will be heavy rat times, especially early in the day. That’s why Saturday is an Alert Day. Some areas could see between .25” to .5” of rain. Some isolated higher amounts are possible. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding/ponding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early in the day to The Palmetto Bowl in Clemson Saturday.