FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Friday AM, then heavy rain likely early Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Friday and Saturday are Alert Days. Prepare for the bitter cold Friday and potential heavy rain early Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday and Saturday are Alert Days.
· A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands Friday morning from 2AM to 9AM.
· Temperatures will dip between 30 and 35 degrees early Friday morning, around the time many people will be shopping on Black Friday.
· Then, for early Saturday, periods of heavy rain are possible in the Midlands.
· Some areas could see about .5” of rain or higher.
· Saturday is a big travel day for many driving back home from the Thanksgiving holiday. Others will be traveling to Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl. Be careful on the roads.
· Skies clear by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry with highs in the 60s.
· A few showers are possible early Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 2AM to 9AM Friday. With a cold airmass settling in place, we’re expecting temperatures to drop between 30 and 35 degrees by Friday morning. Make sure you bundle up while you’re out shopping on your Black Friday. Temperatures will start to climb into the 40s by mid-morning. Also, don’t forget about your pets and elderly neighbors. Make sure they all have a warm place to be overnight into your early Friday morning.
By afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low 50s. Increasing clouds will be the rule Friday. Rain will begin moving in late Friday evening as an area of low pressure approaches the Palmetto State.
More rain moves in for Saturday as low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy in pockets. That’s why we’ve declared Saturday as an Alert Day. Some areas could see about .5” of rain or higher. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding/ponding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to The Palmetto Bowl in Clemson Saturday. Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by early Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures by kickoff for the Palmetto Bowl will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will be dry, but a few showers are possible early Monday. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%. Highs will be in the 60s.
Tonight: Freeze Warning. Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
First Alert Friday: Early Freeze. Increasing Clouds. Late Day Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
First Alert Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Rain Could Be Heavy. Then, afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
