FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Friday AM, then heavy rain likely early Saturday

More rain moves in for Saturday as low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy in pockets. That’s why we’ve declared Saturday as an Alert Day. Some areas could see about .5” of rain or higher. Be careful on the roads as you’re traveling back home from your Thanksgiving vacation. Some localized flooding/ponding is possible. Also, be mindful of wet roads as you’re traveling early to The Palmetto Bowl in Clemson Saturday. Your entire Saturday will not be a washout though. Conditions are expected to improve by early Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures by kickoff for the Palmetto Bowl will be in the mid to upper 40s.