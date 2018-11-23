Family with two children displaced by early morning house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A family, including two adults and two children, has been displaced by an early morning house fire in Columbia.
Columbia Fire officials responded to the scene on Amsterdam Drive Friday morning, according to the American Red Cross.
The home was damaged, the extent of the damage is unknown. There are no reported injuries at this time.
The Red Cross is helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
