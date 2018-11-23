Coroner identifies driver that died in two-car collision on Buckner Rd. in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police say one of the drivers in a serious crash on Buckner Road has died.
The accident happened on the 900 block of Buckner Rd. Thursday afternoon. Officials say the victim swerved into the other lane and hit a vehicle head on.
The deceased has been identified as Shan Dale Sweet, 48.
Sweet was taken from the scene by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland where he died around 12 p.m.
According to the autopsy performed by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the chest due to the collision.
They say the driver in the second car was hurt and is recovering.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating the accident.
