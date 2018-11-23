Black Friday shopping kicks off in the Midlands

Midlands shoppers get Black Friday deals
By Jenna Cisneros | November 23, 2018 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:30 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In the holiday spirit, many woke up bright and early to take advantage of Black Friday deals!

Experts say that Black Friday 2018 will likely be bigger than ever, and Americans will drop $90.14 billion. But experts say that’s not actually when the best deals can be found.

In fact, Thanksgiving is better than Black Friday, according to Dealnews, a comparison shopping website.

Some stores started rolling out sales before Thanksgiving. That’s why some shoppers did their shopping early.

“I’m really not a big Black Friday shopper because I don’t like the crowds," Shopper Bryon Brown said. "Being able to get online to pay for it and even sometimes they have it to where they can ship it to your home, so it’s a big help.”

On the other hand, others say regardless of the deals, Black Friday is a family tradition.

“It’s just for fun and comradery,” Melissa Hooker, a shopper said. “We don’t really have a list, we’re kind of coming to hang out.”

Shoppers are out getting deals in the Midlands.

Experts say Black Friday is the day to get the best deals on kitchen goods, clothes, toys, and appliances. But if you’re looking for most types of electronics, experts say shopping on Thanksgiving night had the better deals.

